Sony celebrates PlayStation’s 30th anniversary with limited-edition, PS1-style PS5 and PS5 Pro bundles
Hot on the heels of the PS5 Pro announcement – and divisive price reveal – Sony unveiled a limited-edition PS5 and PS5 Pro styled in the look of the original PlayStation console. There’s even a limited-edition new look for the PlayStation Portal and one for the DualSense.
Sony will launch the PlayStation 30th anniversary consoles and controller on November 21, 2024, with just 12,300 PS5 Pro bundles up for grabs, each with a limited-edition number engraved on the plastic that represent the day and month the first PlayStation console launched. Sony didn’t say how many base PS5 bundles, DualSense controllers, or PlayStation Portal units will be available.
Here’s what you get in each bundle. Bear in mind that the standard PS5 is the digital-only console, since Sony stopped selling PS5 units with disc drives.
PS5 Pro 30th anniversary bundIe:
- Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc drive sold separately).
- Vertical stand
- Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing
- Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties
- PlayStation sticker
- Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)
- PlayStation Paperclip
PS5 30th anniversary bundle:
- Includes the limited edition PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TD SSD and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).
- Vertical stand
- Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing
- Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties
- PlayStation sticker
- Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)
- PlayStation Paperclip
The PlayStation Portal and DualSense options just include a themed PS Portal or DualSense.
Sony didn't mention anything about price differences, though you can probably expect to pay slightly more, at least if special DualSense colors are anything to go by.