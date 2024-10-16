GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast: Metaphor ReFantazio’s Louis Guiabern puts his Sega knowledge to the test
Louis Guiabern's English voice actor, Joseph Tweedale, joins us for the latest Game & Fortune episode.
Another episode of GLHF's Game & Fortune is now live, and this time we're joined by Joseph Tweedale.
Joe Tweedale takes the role of the main antagonist is Metaphor: ReFantazio, Louis Guiabern, and has also starred in games and series such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Casualty, DarkGame, and Torchwood. He's a Welsh man and, as he will explain in this episode, he already knows how to flip a sheep.
The theme of this episode is Sega games. Sega publishes Metaphor: ReFantazio along with other Atlus titles, so this should be a walk in the park for Joe, right?
Metaphor: ReFantazio's Louis Guiabern is the Caedelyn Sheep Walker is now available on the following platforms:
- Spotify
- Amazon Music
- Apple Podcasts
- YouTube Music
- YouTube
- Player.FM
- Boomplay
- Podchaser
- Listen Notes
- iHeartRadio
- Samsung Podcasts (find us on the app!)
Published