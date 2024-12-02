GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast: Days Gone director Jess Ross discusses PS Vita’s hit Uncharted game
It’s time again for a new episode of GLHF’s Game & Fortune, and this time we’ve got Jess Ross on the podcast, best known for being the game director of PlayStation’s Days Gone.
Jess Ross is best known for being the director of Days Gone, but has credits on the Syphon Filter series, Darkwatch, Resistance: Retribution, and the PS Vita hit Uncharted: Golden Abyss.
Jeff sat down with the GLHF crew and while the topic – games Jeff has been involved with – was heavily weighted in the guest’s favor, competition was still fierce right down to the end. Along the way Jeff tells us some secrets from the development of the games he’s worked on, including Uncharted: Golden Abyss, stories from his past and present career, his love of Survivor, and an incredible tale involving one of Belushi brothers.
For more, listen to the full podcast now. Days Gone Director Jess Ross Discusses PS Vita’s hit Uncharted Game is now available on the following platforms:
