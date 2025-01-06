GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast: Slay The Princess devs Black Tabby Games on furry art and more
It’s time for the first Game & Fortune Podcast of 2025, and this time we’ve got Tony Howard-Arias and Abby Howard from Black Tabby Games on to talk with us – and yes, their names are where the studio gets its name.
Black Tabby Games is a development duo best known for the award-winning Slay The Princess, and is currently developing Scarlet Hollow, which is available now via Steam Early Access.
We adore Slay The Princess, and in this podcast we manage to get a bunch of behind-the-scenes details, in addition to testing the gaming knowledge of Tony and Abby on “games where choices matter.” But of course, the highlight is Abby sharing her history with furry fan art.
For more, listen to the full podcast now. Slay The Princess devs' furry art secrets is now available on the following platforms:
- Spotify
- Amazon Music
- Apple Podcasts
- YouTube Music
- YouTube
- Player.FM
- Boomplay
- Podchaser
- Listen Notes
- iHeartRadio
- Samsung Podcasts (find us on the app!)