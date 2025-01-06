Video Games

GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast: Slay The Princess devs Black Tabby Games on furry art and more

Tony and Abby from Black Tabby Games share deadlift PRs, furry art, development secrets, and more.

Dave Aubrey

GLHF Game & Fortune episode 18
It’s time for the first Game & Fortune Podcast of 2025, and this time we’ve got Tony Howard-Arias and Abby Howard from Black Tabby Games on to talk with us – and yes, their names are where the studio gets its name.

Black Tabby Games is a development duo best known for the award-winning Slay The Princess, and is currently developing Scarlet Hollow, which is available now via Steam Early Access. 

We adore Slay The Princess, and in this podcast we manage to get a bunch of behind-the-scenes details, in addition to testing the gaming knowledge of Tony and Abby on “games where choices matter.” But of course, the highlight is Abby sharing her history with furry fan art.

For more, listen to the full podcast now. Slay The Princess devs' furry art secrets is now available on the following platforms:

Dave Aubrey
DAVE AUBREY

Dave Aubrey is an award-nominated (losing) video games journalist based in the UK with more than ten years of experience in the industry. A bald man known for obnoxious takes, Dave is correct more often than people would like, and will rap on command.

