Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader sells over a million copies as it gears up for its next expansion
It’s another sales milestone for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – the game has managed to crack one million copies sold worldwide across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Published at the end of 2023, Owlcat’s latest CRPG rode the genre’s momentum following Baldur’s Gate 3 and made the most of it, despite some technical issues with the release. As promised, though, the developer continued to tune the game and improve all of its aspects, making it one of the finest genre entries ever. Last year, the fantastic Void Shadows DLC added new content to the game.
Naturally, Void Shadows will not remain Rogue Trader’s only expansion. In 2025, Owlcat wants to release the next DLC, which is called Lex Imperialis. It will introduce another companion, this time from the Adeptus Arbites – that’s basically the Imperium’s police force. Thematically, it will revolve around the collection of the Imperial Tithe.
Lex Imperialis is set to add new areas to explore, fresh game mechanics and archetypes to use, and brand-new horrors from the Immaterium to fight – place your bets on which Chaos God will send their forces this time.
There is no exact release date for Lex Imperialis yet, though reveals on the expansion are set to come over the following months, so expect to wait until the second half of 2025.
Oleg Shpilchevskiy, the studio head of Owlcat, commented on reaching the sales milestone in the following way: “Reaching such a milestone in one year with our third game is a sign for us that we, as developers, are working in the right direction. Together with the fantastic team at Warhammer, we were able to create the СRPG of our dreams, one set in the grim dark future of the 41st millennium, and we will do our best to bring more stories to the endless universe of Warhammer 40,000.”
Hype around the IP might well have played its part in fueling the CRPG’s sales as well. Games Workshop, the owner of Warhammer 40,000, saw an increase in newcomers to the hobby due to the success of third-person shooter Space Marine 2 – perhaps a few players made their way into the Koronus Expanse following their adventures with Titus as well.