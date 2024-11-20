Video Games

Zynga’s CSR2 adds Sasha Selipanov’s NILU hypercar

Phew, look at those curves

Marco Wutz

Zynga

CSR2, the free-to-play racing game for iOS and Android, has added one the latest hypercars to be built as a playable vehicle. Designed by none other than the renowned Sasha Selipanov, the NILU is a custom-built monster that goes against the trend of packing as much technology as humanly possible into a car. Instead, the NILU’s motto is “analog brutality” – it wants the driver to establish “a raw, unfiltered connection with the machine.”

Its inspirations range from “classic Italian automotive masterpieces” to “Bauhaus, mathematics, 60s F1, American muscle cars and Avantgarde metal music.” Quite a combination. Powered by a 6.5 liter, 12 cylinder engine especially designed for the chassis, the NILU is an unabashed love letter to fast cars.

“Designing cars is my passion and it’s a pleasure to see the NILU hypercar come to CSR2 for the game’s passionate fans to race on the track,” commented Sasha Selipanov. “It feels full circle for a car that I created using digital tools to now exist in a digital world in parallel with the physical car.”

James Hans from CSR2’s development team added: “It was an honor when Sasha connected with us to bring his new brand and creative vision to CSR2 as the digital destination to experience the latest and greatest cars. Players can now experience this unique hypercar’s high-octane performance and stunning design anytime they want in-game.”

CSR2 allows players to collect, customize, and race with their favorite cars. Rated 4.6/5 on the Google Play Store and 4.7/5 on the App Store, the game has been downloaded over 50 million times.

