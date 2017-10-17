The San Antonio Stars were bought by MGM International and will be moving to Las Vegas, beginning play next season with home games at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

MGM, an owner of about a dozen casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, has hired Bill Laimbeer as the team's president of basketball operations and coach.

This will be the first professional basketball team in Las Vegas.

The Stars are the third professional team to announce a relocation to Las Vegas since 2016. The Vegas Golden Knights started their inaugural season there last week and the Oakland Raiders are moving there by the 2020 season.

The team posted a statement on Twitter last week announcing the team was in the midst of negotiations for a new buyer and possible relocations.

The team moved from Salt Lake City to San Antonio in 2002, becoming the Stars after six seasons as the Utah Starzz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.