WNBA President Lisa Borders Steps Down to Become Time's Up President, CEO

Lisa Borders steps down as WNBA President following three seasons with the league to join Time's Up as CEO and President.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 02, 2018

Lisa Borders is stepping down as WNBA President after three seasons at the position, the league announced Tuesday.

Borders will become the first-ever President and Chief Executive Officer of Time's Up, an organization that "insists on safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds." The organization was founded in January in support of the #MeToo movement.

"It has been an honor and my absolute privilege leading the WNBA and being part of what it stands for," Borders said in the release. "I want to thank Adam (Silver) for giving me the opportunity and support to help grow this league. I am most proud of the W players for their amazing talents on the court and their dedication to making an impact in their communities. I look forward to continuing my support for the W in my new role with Time's Up. I will always be the W's biggest advocate and fan."

NBA
Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Saying the Earth Is Flat

Borders joined the WNBA in 2016. In 2017, she established the league's practice of live streaming games on Twitter and launched the WNBA's one-day fantasy game. The league registered its highest-ever attendance rate in 2017 and is coming off of its most-watched season in four years.

"We are extremely grateful for Lisa's leadership and tireless commitment to the WNBA," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the release. "This is a natural transition for Lisa knowing what a champion she is for issues involving women's empowerment and social justice and fortunately for us, she leaves the league with strong tail winds propelling it forward."

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will serve as the league's interim president until Border's replacement is hired.

You May Like

More WNBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)