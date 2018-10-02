Lisa Borders is stepping down as WNBA President after three seasons at the position, the league announced Tuesday.

Borders will become the first-ever President and Chief Executive Officer of Time's Up, an organization that "insists on safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds." The organization was founded in January in support of the #MeToo movement.

"It has been an honor and my absolute privilege leading the WNBA and being part of what it stands for," Borders said in the release. "I want to thank Adam (Silver) for giving me the opportunity and support to help grow this league. I am most proud of the W players for their amazing talents on the court and their dedication to making an impact in their communities. I look forward to continuing my support for the W in my new role with Time's Up. I will always be the W's biggest advocate and fan."

Borders joined the WNBA in 2016. In 2017, she established the league's practice of live streaming games on Twitter and launched the WNBA's one-day fantasy game. The league registered its highest-ever attendance rate in 2017 and is coming off of its most-watched season in four years.

"We are extremely grateful for Lisa's leadership and tireless commitment to the WNBA," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the release. "This is a natural transition for Lisa knowing what a champion she is for issues involving women's empowerment and social justice and fortunately for us, she leaves the league with strong tail winds propelling it forward."

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will serve as the league's interim president until Border's replacement is hired.