Notre Dame guard Jackie Young announced she will enter the WNBA draft on Monday.

"After much consideration, I would like to announce that I will be following my heart and living out my childhood dream of playing in the WNBA," Young wrote on Twitter. "I have waited for this day all of my life and I can't wait to continue this journey."

Young averaged 15 points per game in her junior season, shooting 45.2% from three. She struggled in Sunday's national title game against Baylor, going 1-8 from the field.

The Princeton, Indiana native earned All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2017-18. She was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2016-17.