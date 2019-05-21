WNBA 2019 Championship Odds: Mystics the Favorites to Win Title

There has not been a repeat WNBA champion since the Sparks in 2001-02, and one sportsbook's odds would suggest that that trend will continue. 

By Kaelen Jones
May 21, 2019

The 2019 WNBA season will tip off on Friday. Last year, the Seattle Storm swept the Washington Mystics to capture their third-ever title, but according to one New Jersey sportsbook, the upcoming campaign could result in a new league champion.

The Mystics (+230) and Las Vegas Aces (+300) are the favorites to capture the 2019 WNBA crown, via FanDuel Sportsbook's odds.

The Mystics are led by stars Elena Delle Donne and Kristi Toliver, and are hoping to repeat as Eastern Conference champions. Meanwhile, the Aces, who finished last in the Western Conference, added 2018 MVP runner-up Liz Cambage to a roster featuring A'ja Wilson, Kayla McBride and Kelsey Plum.

As for the Storm, with star players Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird both potentially out for the year, their championship odds are set at 16-1 entering the season.

You can see a full list of 2019 WNBA championship odds below, courtesy of FanDuel:

Washington Mystics: +230

Las Vegas Aces: +300

Los Angeles Sparks: +440

Connecticut Sun: +550

Phoenix Mercury: +700

Atlanta Dream: +750

Seattle Storm: 16-1

Minnesota Lynx: 26-1

Chicago Sky: 55-1

Dallas Wings: 80-1

New York Liberty: 100-1

Indiana Fever: 100-1

You May Like

More WNBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message