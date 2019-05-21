The 2019 WNBA season will tip off on Friday. Last year, the Seattle Storm swept the Washington Mystics to capture their third-ever title, but according to one New Jersey sportsbook, the upcoming campaign could result in a new league champion.

The Mystics (+230) and Las Vegas Aces (+300) are the favorites to capture the 2019 WNBA crown, via FanDuel Sportsbook's odds.

The Mystics are led by stars Elena Delle Donne and Kristi Toliver, and are hoping to repeat as Eastern Conference champions. Meanwhile, the Aces, who finished last in the Western Conference, added 2018 MVP runner-up Liz Cambage to a roster featuring A'ja Wilson, Kayla McBride and Kelsey Plum.

As for the Storm, with star players Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird both potentially out for the year, their championship odds are set at 16-1 entering the season.

You can see a full list of 2019 WNBA championship odds below, courtesy of FanDuel:

Washington Mystics: +230

Las Vegas Aces: +300

Los Angeles Sparks: +440

Connecticut Sun: +550

Phoenix Mercury: +700

Atlanta Dream: +750

Seattle Storm: 16-1

Minnesota Lynx: 26-1

Chicago Sky: 55-1

Dallas Wings: 80-1

New York Liberty: 100-1

Indiana Fever: 100-1