Mystics star and league MVP Elena Delle Donna left the team's WNBA Finals Game 2 matchup against the Sun with back spasms and is questionable to return, the team announced.

Emma Meesseman came in for Delle Donne at the 6:32 mark of the first quarter despite no sign on the court that Delle Done had suffered an injury. Ryan Ruocco, calling the game for ESPN, said she was off the bench and walking toward the locker room.

Delle Donne did not practice for long on Monday due to back issues, which have also reportedly been an issue in the past.

Delle Donne averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 2019, shooting 51.5% from the field. She scored 22 points in Game 1against the Sun on Sunday.

The Mystics lead the overall series 1-0.