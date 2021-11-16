Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
WNBA
Asia Durr Cleared for WNBA Return After Two-Year COVID-19 Absence

Liberty guard Asia Durr announced Monday she has been cleared to return to the court after missing the last two seasons with long haul effects of COVID-19. 

Durr, 24, logged 18 games as a rookie in 2019. She has previously not been able to play basketball since June 2020, suffering bouts of fatigue, vertigo and difficulty breathing after contracting COVID-19. 

"I went through all of the testing, and guess what?," Durr said Monday. "I'm able to play basketball again."

The No. 2 pick in the 2019 WNBA draft detailed her experience with COVID-19 in an interview on HBO's Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel in January 2021.

“There’s days where I feel great, like I could go out and go to the store or I could clean up,” Durr told Real Sports reporter Mary Carillo. “And then there’s days where I’m like, ‘I just have to stay in the bed,’ and you just feel like you got hit by a bus.”

Durr was selected by the Liberty with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 WNBA draft. New York finished third in the Eastern Conference in 2021 at 12–20.

