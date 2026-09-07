Caitlin Clark Leads Team USA in Two Key Categories After World Cup Group Stage

Caitlin Clark was never going to have the same role on Team USA as she does on the Indiana Fever. Between talent and seniority, Clark is not relied upon to the same degree she is for Indiana. But she has still made a big impact when on the floor, both on the scoreboard and in the assists column.

In her stellar senior national team debut Clark had 11 assists and 0 turnovers against China to open USA's FIBA World Cup play. She also scored 14 points. It was the most assists ever for a USA player in their World Cup debut and the most assists without a turnover, period.

Clark, along with the rest of the squad, struggled mightily in a narrow win over Italy. But she and the team bounced back versus Czechia. Team USA scored the victory, and Clark had 7 assists in the process. She also chipped in 9 points.

Clark holds the lead for assists, both per game and total, after the group stage. She has 19 total assists through three games for an average of 6.3 per game in just over 20 minutes per night. That gives her the lead comfortably in that category.

In addition, Team USA is performing well when Clark has been on the floor—in large part due to her playmaking prowess. Clark leads all players on the team in plus/minus as well. Team USA is +58 through three contests with her on the court.

Will Clark Be on the Floor in Crunch Time?

From this point on the road should get tougher for Team USA. The quarterfinals begin Thursday and the World Cup is single elimination from this point on. The U.S. will face the winner of Japan and Hungary but heavy hitters like Belgium and France loom for possible future matchups.

Clark has not started for Team USA thus far, the question is whether she will finish close, highly competitive games. She played the most minutes in the win over China but was not on the floor in the decisive minutes against Italy. Her Fever teammate Aliyah Boston was.

It very well could be a game-to-game decision for head coach Kara Lawson but the lineup and rotation choices will be fascinating to watch unfold as the tournament progresses.

However, Clark has already shown that when it comes to setting up her teammates and making a positive impact on the score, she has been USA's top contributor.