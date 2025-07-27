Fever vs Sky: Caitlin Clark Remains Out With Injury, Angel Reese's Status Uncertain

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will once again face off on Sunday, but the contest will take place with significantly less star power on the floor than has usually been the case when the two squads meet.

That's because Fever star Caitlin Clark is still out with a groin injury, with no clear timetable set for her return. Meanwhile, Sky standout Angel Reese is listed as questionable for the game from Chicago due to a back issue.

Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered.



Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and… pic.twitter.com/02RF3HVLJY — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 24, 2025

Fever to Again Face Sky Without Caitlin Clark

The good news for the Fever is that the team has gotten used to playing without Clark. The game from the United Center will be Clark's fourth straight absence, but it is not her first time on the shelf this season.

Indiana took on the Sky on June 7 when Clark was out of the lineup due to a quad strain and had no trouble dispatching of Chicago, winning by a score of 79-52.

That was Clark's first injury stint of the season and now Indiana has some practice without the star point guard at the helm.

Or as Sophie Cunningham put it after the team's win over the Las Vegas Aces, "If we have Caitlin, great, and we know how to play with her. If we don't have Caitlin, great. We know how to play without her, and I think that's just so important."

Fortunately for Fever fans, Clark was seen on the practice floor Saturday, though it was unclear in what capacity. Nonetheless, seeing her on the mend at all is a welcome sight.

Fever rookie Makayla Timpson sinks the half-court shot. (It's done the day before games when they will not hold shootaround) pic.twitter.com/CEmvMGXyDJ — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 26, 2025

On the other side, the Sky have struggled no matter who has been available. But Reese's absence was particularly felt as they were destroyed 95-57 by the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

Regardless of whether Reese suits up, a matchup with the Sky is an opportunity for the Fever to pick up another victory in the win column.

Spots 6-10 in the WNBA standings are real fun right now. pic.twitter.com/OwXBy4RfSQ — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) July 27, 2025

Indiana will look to move to 3-0 on the season against Chicago Sunday.

