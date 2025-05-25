Caitlin Clark, Fever Comment on Officiating vs. Liberty
The Indiana Fever was sickened by officiating following a tight game against the New York Liberty.
New York and Indiana staged an early contender for the top game of of the WNBA season, one that saw the Liberty prevail by a 90-88 final. Both teams held double-figure leads at different points of the game but neither led by more than two over the final 4:52. The thriller was eventually decided by Sabrina Ionescu free throws before Natasha Cloud denied Caitlin Clark an opportunity to get off a would-be winner on the other end.
Fever head coach Stephanie White took issue with the way Ionescu got to the line (a foul on a drive against Lexie Hull), as well as the lack of call on her team's penultimate possession, calling for contact on another Cloud stop, this one of DeWanna Bonner.
"There's a system to making sure we can send [concerns about officiating] in and communicate our grievances, so to speak. I don't know that I ever feel like the system works," White said, per Michael Voepel of ESPN. "We're not looking for a change, we're just looking for consistency."
White could've challenged the first two calls had her team carried a timeout going into the final stanzas. Indiana had only its reset timeout left at the time of the calls, or lack thereof, which can't be used for bartering in a challenge. It was eventually used to move the ball up for the final possession where Cloud stopped Clark.
White's rant comes after the Fever (2-2) have endured a one-sided free throw deficit in their last three games: after getting 14 more in their blowout opening day win over Chicago, Indiana has taken 31 fewer free throws than its last three opponents, including a 32-15 disadvantage on Saturday, a happening White referred to as "egregious."
"I might be able to understand that if we’re chucking threes, but we’re not," White said, per Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star. "We’re attacking the rim. The disrespect right now for our team has been pretty unbelievable. It’s disappointing that it doesn’t go both ways, but we can’t allow that to consume us.”
While Clark made an animated case for a foul in the immediate aftermath, she expressed desire to see a replay before officially commenting while acknowledging the good and bad this season has had to offer. Indiana's two losses have come by a combined three points and had a 12-point lead on the defending champion Liberty before New York embark on a 16-2 consisting almost entirely of Jonquel Jones tallies to swipe momentum back.
"We are two possessions from being 4-0," Clark, she of an 18-point, 10-assist double-double said on Saturday, per Voepel. "But there were so many little areas of this game we could have improved. It definitely stings, but this is what's going to make us better at the end of the year."
The Fever hosts the Liberty again on June 14 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
