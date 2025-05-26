Liberty Lose Two in Win Over Fever
The injury bug proved to be a bit contagious when the New York Liberty faced the Indiana Fever on Saturday afternoon.
New York heads into this week somewhat ailing, as their 90-88 win over the Fever proved somewhat costly: the Liberty lost Leonie Fiebich to a shin injury early in the second half hours after announcing that Nyara Sabally would miss the game entirely due to a right knee ailment.
Fiebich's incident occurred in the second period after a tangle-up with Indiana's Lexie Hull. She walked gingerly to the bench for analysis from the team's head athletic trainer Terri Acosta and did not return. Fiebich did remain on the Liberty bench, albeit clad in her warmup gear, and was replaced by Kennedy Burke when starting lineups were restored at the onset of the third quarter.
"She just got hit in the shin," head coach Sandy Brondello said when describing Fiebich's injury. "She's big for us, Leo, with what she brings. We already had Nyara out, so [Jonquel Jones] had to go a few more minutes tonight, and they all had to go a few more minutes, I think both teams there. But that's how important this this win is. [Indiana], they want to win a championship, and so do we. So hopefully Leo will be okay."
Fiebich lasted six minutes and picked up two fouls prior to her early exit. The German-born WNBA sophomore appeared on the league's All-Rookie Team after a breakout session en route to a championship, which saw her land in the New York starting lineup. Fiebich retained that role after the departure of Courtney Vandersloot and the lasting ailment to Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.
The Liberty must also ponder the status of Sabally, a depth star who had a sterling showing in the clinching game of last fall's WNBA Finals. Sabally's absence was announced less than an hour before game time as New York stuck with an eight-woman rotation in the win over Indiana.
The road ahead gets a little busy for the Liberty (3-0), who face a doubleheader against the expansion Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday and Thursday before traveling to Washington on Friday.
