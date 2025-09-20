Paige Bueckers, WNBA Players React to DiJonai Carrington's Three-Word Message
The Minnesota Lynx took down the Golden State Valkyries in the first round of the playoffs, continuing their historic 2025 season with a 2-0 series sweep. Minnesota finished their 2025 season with a 34-10 record, tying the WNBA record for most wins in a season, and of course, they are looking to cap it off with a championship run.
At this season's trade deadline, the Lynx made a very underrated move to acquire DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings, and the trade seems to be paying off already.
In Minnesota's series-clinching Game 2 win over the Valkyries, Carrington dropped 11 points off the bench, including six in the fourth quarter, shooting 2-2 from beyond the arc in that final period to help the Lynx overcome a 14-point deficit.
Carrington's injury concerns
While Carrington missed the final four games of the regular season due to a shoulder injury and was even on a restriction in Game 1 of their first-round series, she is aiming to play a huge role in a deep playoff run, but staying healthy is key. Carrington appeared to have suffered an injury in Game 2 against Golden State and was then seen on crutches with a boot on her left foot on Friday.
"Lynx recognized co-DPOY Alanna Smith today at a press conference attended by the whole team. One troublesome sight: DiJonai Carrington rolling in on crutches with her left foot in a boot. Got hurt late in Game 2," Minnesota Post's Patrick Borzi posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Carrington sends message before round two
The Lynx are now set to face off against the Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the playoffs, and Carrington posted a simple message on Instagram ahead of the matchup.
Via DiJonai Carrington: "to be continued… 💚"
Carrington's three-word message has fans wondering if she is hinting at an injury absence, or if she is simply ready for round two action. Regardless, it has gotten some attention from a handful of WNBA players, including her former Wings teammate Paige Bueckers, alongside some of her Lynx teammates.
"Threeejonaiiii thoooo … who you feeling like?" Paige Bueckers commented. "Holy moly bad court drip😵"
"🔥🔥🔥🔥" Maddy Siegrist replied.
"YL !!! ⭐️"Jaylyn Sherrod said.
"LOVE YOU ❤️" 2025 Defensive Player of the Year winner Alanna Smith commented.
"1 of them 1s!!! 🦍" Courtney Williams said.
"Super excited I get to hug you soon!! #Finally 🥹🫶🏾" Mercury star DeWanna Bonner commented.
"Certified bucket🫶" Jessica Shepard commented.
"🤍🤍🤍🤍" Kayla McBride expressed.
Of course, the Lynx are hoping that Carrington's injury is nothing serious and they were just taking precaution by putting her in a boot, but time will tell what her status for Game 1 against the Mercury will be on Sunday.