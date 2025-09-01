Mercury Show Mettle, Take Down Champs
The Phoenix Mercury have won another season series. They picked up a good win over the New York Liberty, as they beat them 80-63.
New York is a strong team, and after winning a championship last season, they are hoping to win another. However, it will be a challenge.
Teams like the Mercury stand in their way, and a game like this proved how dangerous Phoenix is.
With the Mercury's win, they won their series against the defending champions 3-1. Phoenix started the series with a road win, as they beat New York 89-81.
Breanna Stewart had a big game, as she led the Liberty with 35 points. Sabrina Ionescu, one of the Liberty's other stars, had 16 points in that game. Despite the duo's performance, the Mercury's balanced effort put them over New York.
This was one of the games where the Mercury had five players who scored in double digits. Monique Akoa Makani had a great showing, and she was the team's leading scorer with 21 points. She also moved the ball and kept the offense flowing with her six assists. This was the rookie's season high, and it showed that she can be a valuable contributor to the team.
Shortly after this game, Phoenix met New York once again. They hosted the Liberty this time around, and they beat them 106-91.
The Mercury were on point in this game as well, as Satou Sabally was one of five players in double figures. Sabally had 25 points in that game, and Alyssa Thomas had a double-double.
Phoenix loses on the road
New York avoided the sweep in their next meeting, as they beat the Mercury 89-76. Phoenix was starting a road trip in this game, and they were trying to shake off their losses against the Minnesota Lynx and the Atlanta Dream. Howver, Phoenix ended up losing their third consective game.
Phoenix did not have their best showing, and Thomas and Kahleah Copper were the only players getting things done on the offensive end. Thomas had 20 points and Copper had 14.
The Mercury played well in the final meeting, and Copper was their leading scorer with 22 points. New York is a tough team, and winning the season series against them is a statement. Phoenix is ready to compete for a championship, and it begins with wins like this.
