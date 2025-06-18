Sparks Provide Bold Promotion Ahead of 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Since March, Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse has hosted a myriad of major sporting events — including the NBA Finals, men's and women's Big Ten Tournament, and from July 18 to 19, its first-ever WNBA All-Star Weekend.

The mid-summer event was sold out nearly three months prior on April 29, per a league announcement.

In a month-long lead up to the league's star-studded event, the Los Angeles Sparks continue to advocate for Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens in voting promotions.

Read more: Sparks Sign Two Guards to Hardship Contracts Amid Injuries

The race to Indy for All-Star continues! 🏎️🏁



Vote for your Sparks today: https://t.co/GLWTtjZCDf pic.twitter.com/TGGTlhdmQK — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) June 16, 2025

Of the highlighted four, just Plum and Hamby have previous All-Star Game experience.

“Being selected to the All-Star team is a tremendous honor and I’m excited to head to Phoenix to compete,” Hamby said, per a release, prior to last year's event. “This points to the hard work that I’ve put in during the offseason and in games so far, but it’s also thanks to my great teammates and coaches who have trusted me in a leadership role with our team.”

Read more: Caitlin Clark Returns From Injury in Advance of Huge Matchup Against Sparks

In the 2021 All-Star Game competing for Team WNBA, she logged two points, six rebounds and one assist. Playing for Team Wilson in 2022, she poured in 10 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Last year, Hamby recorded two rebounds, one steal and one assist for Team WNBA. The Sparks' forward searches for her fourth career All-Star bid in 2025.

Major sporting events at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (@GainbridgeFH) since March:



- B1G Men’s + Women’s Basketball Tournament

- NBA Finals

- WNBA All-Star, July 18-19 (SOLD OUT)



Inside the Sparks’ All-Star campaigning ahead of Indiana’s first-ever host bid: https://t.co/3Gg2CCjKLS pic.twitter.com/x1UyYQx2PU — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Plum also has three All-Star selections in each of the past three years — including All-Star MVP honors in 2022 after scoring 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting.

She followed up the honor by pouring in 30 points for Team Wilson in 2023, then nine points and six assists for Team USA in 2024.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Provides Strong Response Following Injury

Stevens continues to impress in 2025, averaging 13.5 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds and one block per game.

She poured in 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in Tuesday's loss to the Seattle Storm, serving as one of just three players to post double-digit points for the purple and gold in the defeat.

Azurá Stevens is ON A MISSION against Seattle. Huge steal away from Nneka Ogwumike + a shooting foul on the other end.



Stevens already with 10 points and seven rebounds just minutes into Q3.



🤯📈 pic.twitter.com/iFhk5wgjrk — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird React to Getting 'Centel'd'

Similarly, Jackson has dominated since returning from an early-season injury.

The star forward scored a career-high 30 points on 11 made field goals in Los Angeles' win over Las Vegas on June 11 — and has managed 18 and 17 points while playing high-volume minutes in two games to follow against Minnesota and Seattle, respectively.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.