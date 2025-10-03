How Lindsay Allen Fared in Her First Season With the Connecticut Sun
Lindsay Allen joined the Connecticut Sun for the 2025 season, in her eighth year in the league. Her veteran status lent the team some much-needed experience during a tough year.
Traded from the Chicago Sky in February, the addition the 5'8" guard to the roster helped the team both on and off the court.
She immediately joined the rotation of starters, starting in nine games and playing in a total of 31 over the course of the year. She quickly became a reliable and consistent player on both ends of the court.
Despite low stat totals, she came into each game able to facilitate key moments and remained a strong force on the court.
She averaged 2.4 points, 1 rebound, 0.3 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game, which doesn’t seem like much, but she stepped into her role nicely after Bria Hartley’s season-ending knee injury in August.
Allen suffered her own left hamstring and Achilles injury in June, which sidelined her for six games but ultimately came back strong for the rest of the season.
In May of this season, she joined the ranks of legendary WNBA players, becoming just the 91st player to reach 600 assists in her career. She also celebrated her 200th career game with the Sun in their July game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Sun Desperately Needs To See Consistency By 2026
The Sun team continuously struggled throughout the season, winning just 11 games. Allen ended the year with a season-high eight points against her former team, the Chicago Sky. Despite low point totals, her experience and leadership remain invaluable to the team, especially with such a young core.
Allen was one of the only players on the roster this season who wasn’t a rookie, and she remains consistent through lineup transitions, injury challenges, and the uncertain future of the team.
Historically, she was able to average around 6.6 points per game with the Sky, so hopefully, with some more confidence on the court with the Sun, fans can see her contribute more offensively by next season.
While it’s unknown if Allen will see the court with Connecticut in 2026, fans can hope to see her remain on the roster among all the changes coming to the team. Between the 2026 WNBA draft, young rookies finding their place on the court, and a need for some wins next season, keeping Allen on the team would bring some stability to an otherwise tumultuous program.