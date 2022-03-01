Skip to main content
NCAA Women’s Selection Committee Unveils Final Top Seeds Preview

South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and North Carolina State remained the top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began now.

The NCAA selection committee did its final reveal Monday night of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although the Baylor-Iowa State game played that night wasn’t factored in.

The same four teams were No. 1 seeds in the previous reveal.

“We didn’t spend a lot of time on the top four,” NCAA selection committee chair Nina King said. “They are four solid teams right now and are deserving of one seeds.”

King said that the last few teams in the reveal — Tennessee, Iowa, Indiana and Oklahoma — as well as the next couple of Notre Dame and Oregon took up about half of the 2.5-hour call with the committee.

“Trying to balance what happened since the last reveal Feb. 10 as well as the whole body of work. Everything is not just about the last two weeks,” she said. “At this point, we have a lot more information then we did two weeks ago. Some teams have had seven games since last reveal. We looked at a lot. You can slip a sheet of paper in between them and there’s not a lot of difference.”

The top 16 seeds again will host the first- and second-round games, a year after the entire tournament was played in San Antonio because of COVID-19 concerns. While the coronavirus is still causing problems throughout the country, the NCAA expects to be able to play the tournament in its normal locations, including at campus sites for the first weekend.

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Greensboro, North Carolina; Spokane, Washington; and Wichita, Kansas, will host the regionals and Minneapolis has the Final Four on April 1 and 3.

The No. 1-ranked Gamecocks are still projected to be the top seed in the Greensboro region. They would be joined by Michigan, UConn and Oklahoma. The Huskies were projected to be near home in the Bridgeport Region in the second reveal.

“We have to follow the principles,” King said. “The Big 12 and Big Ten teams, that’s something that could keep UConn out of Bridgeport. It’s not impossible, as we saw it for the last reveal. If they go up to the two-line it will be easier I think for them to be in Connecticut.”

Stanford is still No. 1 in Spokane and would be joined by LSU, Texas and Indiana. Louisville is the top seed in Wichita again with Baylor, Arizona and Iowa.

N.C. State is the top choice in Bridgeport. The Wolfpack would be joined by Iowa State, Maryland and Tennessee.

The selection show is Sunday, March 13.

“This gives us a good start going into selections next week,” King said. “These conference tournaments are this week for seeding especially. So many comments that x team needs to do really well in their tournament this week to keep them in place and move them up.”

