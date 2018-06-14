Portugal's 2018 World Cup Roster, Match Schedule, Results

  • Portugal's 2014 World Cup showing ended in disappointment. Their Euro 2016 run in triumph. What does the 2018 World Cup have in store?
By Ben Ladner
June 14, 2018

After failing to qualify for the knockout stage in 2014, Portugal is back in the World Cups with high expectations. The squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo brought home the title in the 2016 European Championship, blitzing its way through the likes of Croatia, Poland, Wales, and France with a 5-1 goal differential in the final four matches of the tournament. Without a World Cup to its name, it was the first major trophy in the nation’s history.

Two years later, Ronaldo is still arguably the best player in the world, and Portugal hopes to make a similar run on the global stage. They will have an opportunity to make an early statement in their opening match against Spain, a perennial world power and a co-favorite – along with Portugal – to advance out of Group B.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Beto, Rui Patricio

Defenders: Bruno Alves, Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Ricardo Pereira, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Adrien Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho, Manuel Fernandes, Williams Carvalho, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gelson Martins, Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Quaresma

Schedule

Friday, June 15: Portugal vs. Spain at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal vs. Morocco at 8 a.m. ET

Monday, June 25: Portugal vs. Iran at 2 p.m. ET

2014 World Cup

Eliminated in group stage.

