WWE Superstar Shakeup: Results After Monday’s Raw

See the full results of WWE’s Superstar Shakeup as of Monday night. 

By Khadrice Rollins
April 16, 2018

The annual WWE Superstar Shakeup started Monday on Raw.

In addition to some big names who made the switch from Raw to SmackDown or vice versa, there were also two superstars who were unsigned and one who was on NXT who also got picked up by one of the brands.

After getting fired from SmackDown following a WrestleMania loss to Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn got picked up by Raw along with Drew McIntyre of NXT.

Get a full breakdown of all the movement that happened Monday below.

Moving from Raw to SmackDown

• The Miz

Moving from SmackDown to Raw

• Jinder Mahal

​• Sunil Singh

• Ruby Riott

• Sarah Logan

• Liv Morgan

• Zack Ryder

• Fashion Police

• Natalya

• Dolph Ziggler

• Mojo Rawley

• The Ascension

• Baron Corbin

• Bobby Roode

• Mike Kanellis

• Chad Gable

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)