WWE Superstar Shakeup: Results After Monday’s Raw

The annual WWE Superstar Shakeup started Monday on Raw.

In addition to some big names who made the switch from Raw to SmackDown or vice versa, there were also two superstars who were unsigned and one who was on NXT who also got picked up by one of the brands.

After getting fired from SmackDown following a WrestleMania loss to Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn got picked up by Raw along with Drew McIntyre of NXT.

Get a full breakdown of all the movement that happened Monday below.

Moving from Raw to SmackDown

• The Miz

Moving from SmackDown to Raw

• Jinder Mahal

​• Sunil Singh

• Ruby Riott

• Sarah Logan

• Liv Morgan

• Zack Ryder

• Fashion Police

• Natalya

• Dolph Ziggler

• Mojo Rawley

• The Ascension

• Baron Corbin

• Bobby Roode

• Mike Kanellis

• Chad Gable