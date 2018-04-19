Major League Wrestling makes it premiere on beIN Sports this Friday, and its latest commercial is an SI Wrestling exclusive.

MLW sealed a deal with beIN to broadcast its product late last month.

“We’ve been in talks since the fall, and they were very impressed with our product,” MLW’s Court Bauer told SI at the time of the announcement. “We offer a different presentation because we identify ourselves as a combat sport, but we have a lot more creative freedom than every other combat sport to give the most high-octane presentation.”

MLW is available to watch on all major television providers, including Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, AT&T U-verse, and local listings can be found at getbein.beinsports.com.