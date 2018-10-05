WWE Super Show-Down: Start Time, Full Match Card, Odds and More

WWE travels to Australia on Saturday for the Super Show-Down at the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

By Dan Gartland
October 05, 2018

The first of WWE’s two major overseas is Saturday in Australia. The Super Show-Down at the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground features a PPV-quality card, with four title matches and a No. 1 contender match, plus what is being billed as the final meeting between Triple H and The Undertaker. Liv Morgan has reportedly been cleared to return to action after a concussion suffered in a match two weeks ago against Brie Bella. 

The show will serve as as lead-up to the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view at the end of the month, as well as the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in early November. 

How to watch

Live stream: As always, the show is only available to stream on the WWE Network.

Start time: 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT)

Run time: WWE Network has blocked off four hours for the show

Location: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Full match card, with odds

(Odds from 5Dimes, via Ringside News)

• Triple H (with Shawn Michaels) vs. The Undertaker (with Kane) — HHH -110 to win, Undertaker -130 to win

• Bobby Lashley and John Cena vs. Elias and Kevin Owens — Cena and Lashley -565 to win, Elias and Owens +375 to win

• No. 1 contender match for WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz — Bryan -260 to win, Miz +180 to win

• The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins) vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre — The Shield -280 to win, Team Strowman +200 to win

• The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) — Bellas and Rousey -500 to win, Riott Squad +334 to win

• WWE Championship match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (No Countout, No Disqualification match) — AJ -180 to win, Joe +140 to win

• Cruiserweight Championship match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy — Alexander +140 to win, Murphy -180 to win

• SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and/or Xavier Woods) (c) vs. The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) — New Day -600 to win, Bar +400 to win

• Asuka and Naomi vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) — Asuka and Naomi +250 to win, IIconics -350 to win

• SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair — Becky -270 to win, Charlotte +190 to win

