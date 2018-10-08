Nearly nine years after his last match, Shawn Michaels is set to return to the WWE ring.

Michaels joined Triple H in the ring Monday night on Raw and announced that they were reuniting as DX, calling out Kane and The Undertaker for a match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2.

Depending on how you look at it, Michaels and Undertaker have been feuding since early September—when Taker interrupted Michaels’s promo on Raw—or since 2010, when The Dead Man beat Michaels at WrestleMania XXVI and Michaels was forced to retire, per the stipulation of the match.

Michaels said during that promo in September that he remained away from the ring out of “respect” for the terms of the WrestleMania match. “Is it respect, or is it fear?” Taker replied.

The promo was ostensibly to set up an angle where Michaels would be in Triple H’s corner during his match against Undertaker at the Super Show-Down in Australia but rumors began to swirl that Michaels was also considering a return to the ring. Now we know those rumors are true.