When Did Ronda Rousey Start Wrestling? A Quick Primer on Her Career

Ronda Rousey has always been a WWE fan but only started wrestling recently. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 28, 2019

Ronda Rousey will headline Wrestlemania in a triple threat match vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on April 7. 

It's the first time in show's history a women's match will serve as the main event.

But the event is still relatively new as Rousey, 32, has only been full-time wrestler for over a year now. 

She only made her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble in January and didn't wrestle her first match until WrestleMania 34 that April, in a mixed tag match. Rousey won the Raw Women's Championship in June 2018 by defeating Nia Jax at Money in the Bank in her first ever singles match. She'll now look to defend her title at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. in the historic main event. 

Rousey started wrestling after a career in MMA. She won an Olmypic bronze medal in judo at the 2008 games and then became the women's bantamweight champion in UFC, before losing the last two fights of her UFC career to Holly Holm in 2015 and Amanda Nunes in 2016. She then stepped away from MMA at the age of 29. 

Rousey first appearance in WWE came at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015. She appeared in promotonal videos in 2017 but was noncommittal about her own wrestling future at the time before making the announcement in 2018. She made her debut at Wrestlemania 34.

