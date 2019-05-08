Former WWE Star Dean Ambrose Cast in MMA-Themed Movie ‘Cagefighter’

The movie also stars MMA fighters Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre and Alexander Gustafsson.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 08, 2019

Former WWE star Dean Ambrose is set to appear in the MMA-themed action feature Cagefighter, Deadline's Andreas Wiseman reported on Wednesday.

Ambrose, whose real name is Jonathan Good, was best known for his work with The Shield. He is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a Triple Crown Champion and a Grand Slam Champion. He chose not to renew his contract with WWE and left the company at the end of April, saying goodbye to the WWE Universe after the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw went off the air.

Ambrose relauched his Twitter account under the name “Jon Moxley” last week, teasing a return to the wrestling persona he used before his WWE days. 

He joins MMA fighters Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre and Alexander Gustafsson, who are also cast for the film. Jay Reso (known in WWE as Christian) is an executive producer. 

Cagefighter, directed by Jesse Quinones, is a story centered around an MMA champion who unexpectedly loses a heavily promoted match to a wrestling star (named Randy Stone, played by Good) making his crossover debut. 

Josh Herdman, Michael Jai White, Gina Gershon, Michelle Ryan and Jason Maza will also be featured in the movie. Ambrose previously appeared in WWE Studios movies but this will be his first acting gig in a project not produced by WWE. 

