Jim Ross Intends to Keep Working During Cancer Treatment

Legendary pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross is set to undergo radiation after being diagnosed with skin cancer.

On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the 69-year-old Ross revealed that he’ll be starting radiation soon. Ross said he’ll need to have 22 treatments, with doctors wanting them to take place on consecutive days. Despite that, Ross, who is currently a commentator for All Elite Wrestling on Dynamite, doesn’t plan on missing any work.

“I’m pretty good. I’ve got this little cancer issue I’m trying to deal with. I’m going to start doing radiation soon,” Ross said. “I think I’ve got to do 22 radiation treatments. Somehow I’ve got to figure out how to do it on consecutive days. They’d like to do it every day for I think it’s three weeks or something, or whatever it is, maybe longer than that. I haven’t kept track. It’s the inevitable. It’s coming. I’ve got to deal with it. So I haven’t found myself buried in the minutiae of whether this is happening or that’s happening.

“I don’t plan on missing any work, according to my doctors. So that’s good. It’s just a matter of dealing with the issues and gritting your teeth and moving on. That’s kind of what I’m doing.”

Ross said his type of skin cancer isn’t the worst kind that he could have, and the good thing is that he won’t need to undergo chemotherapy. Ross added that he really appreciates the fans who have reached out to him offering their encouragement and prayers.

Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer last month after having a CT scan done for an issue on his leg that he had been dealing with for more than a year. Ross said on his podcast that, while seeing a doctor for that issue, two more "spots" were found on his back. Ross said those spots are going to be cut out.

Ross said he was afraid of what the diagnosis would be when he first noticed the issue on his leg and was afraid to start battling cancer at his age. He urged listeners to have a skin evaluation done by a dermatologist annually.

In 2016, Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer for the first time and underwent surgery for the problem. Another surgery was then done in 2018 so that the last remaining bit of skin cancer could be removed from his shoulder.

Ross signed with AEW as a commentator and senior advisor following the promotion’s launch in 2019. He’s part of the commentary team for AEW Dynamite every Wednesday with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

An iconic voice throughout his career in pro wrestling, Ross has previously done commentary for WWE, WCW, NJPW, Mid-South Wrestling, and more. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

More From Wrestling Observer: