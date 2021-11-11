Ric Flair Launching New Podcast, ‘Wooooo Nation’

Wrestling icon Ric Flair is launching a new podcast, Sports Illustrated has learned.

Flair will team up with Mark Madden on the new Ric Flair Wooooo Nation show. Flair and Madden have a relationship and rapport that stretches across five decades. Madden—the longtime Pittsburgh sports personality—also had a run as an on-air commentator for World Championship Wrestling. The show will focus heavily on pro wrestling while also discussing the top stories in sports. Its debut episode will be released on Nov. 17.

After mutually parting ways with WWE in August, Flair had an active stretch to end the summer. He made his surprise debut later that month in AAA, working the corner for future son-in-law Andrade as he wrestled against Kenny Omega at Triplemanía. Flair also returned to the NWA for the first time in more than a decade, cutting an in-ring promo at NWA 73 back at the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis. He has not been as visible since the episode of Vice’s Dark Side of The Ring about the “Plane Ride from Hell” aired in September. In the documentary, one of the flight attendants on board said that Flair sexually harassed her. (Flair has denied all allegations.) It is not yet known whether that infamous flight will be discussed on the new podcast.

Flair’s new show will be hosted by Podcast Heat. The channel is also launching a second podcast this month, Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, hosted by Gerald Brisco and John “Bradshaw” Layfield.

