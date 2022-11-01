GCW, FITE+ Reach Partnership on New Two-Year Deal

GCW is coming to FITE+.

Wrestling’s most innovative independent promotion will stand as a centerpiece to the evolving FITE subscription service. And while GCW has aired on FITE since 2018, GCW’s founder and CEO Brett Lauderdale confirmed that the new two-year deal with FITE+ makes it its exclusive new home.

“Fans want access to everything, and that’s what this is,” said Lauderdale. “With the volume of shows we do now, it’s expensive to follow every single one. We’re blessed to have the support we do, but it’s asking a lot. This is a way to see all the shows for one price, which is $4.99 a month on FITE+.”

The deal with FITE+ allows viewers to watch every new GCW show, beginning with the Nick Gage Invitational on No. 12. Michael Weber, who is the FITE COO, confirmed that it also provides the entire catalogue of GCW shows that have aired on FITE since 2018.

“GCW has a very loyal following, they’re consistent with their programming, and they’re constantly changing how people feel about independent wrestling,” said Weber. “This new deal gives fans every show GCW has done since their inception on FITE, which is 215 shows, and we’ll be adding more of their pre-2018 catalog, too.”

While financial terms were not disclosed, the success of GCW has made their product a premium. The added exposure from this prominent position on FITE+ should only serve to further expand their reach across the industry.

“We’ve created this relationship and connection with the fans,” said Lauderdale. “They are the ones who have led this unprecedented growth for independent wrestling. I’m so glad these circumstances have come around, making it so much easier to watch GCW. If you’re looking to follow us, this is your chance.”