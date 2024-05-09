Toronto Argonauts General Manager Michael Clemons Addresses Chad Kelly Suspension
Toronto Argonauts general manager Michael 'Pinball' Clemons spoke to the media on Thursday discussing Chad Kelly's presence at rookie minicamp amidst league suspension. The CFL's Most outstanding Player in 2023 was on the field working with rookies just two days after being suspended by the league for his treatment of a fellow team employee.
Clemons told reporters Kelly's attendance during rookie camp was within the conditions of the CFL's discipline. The league said that Kelly was on the field at the Argos' discretion.
Kelly was banned from playing in Toronto's two preseason games and a minimum of nine regular-season contests, contingent upon him complying with mandated sensitivity training. The league ruling followed an independent third-party investigation into a civil lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the Argonauts for wrongful dismissal.
Under a barrage of tough questions, the Toronto GM told reporters that he wasn't aware of the allegations until they became public. However, when pressed, he said that the team was not denying them.
Clemons added he has not received a report of the independent investigation but believes the Argos' legal representatives have obtained a complete summary of the findings. He added that the team will adhere to the league's ruling and direction. Furthermore, he stated that the organization will move forward to ensure that the league's gender-based policy is not violated again.
"It's really important to know that building a healthy and positive workplace for everyone is a personal priority for myself and our organization," Clemons said. "As the club shared Tuesday after being informed of the outcome of the investigation and resulting discipline, we will respectfully abide by the league's decision."
In an intriguing admittance, the Argos GM on the question of the team's culpability, revealed that Toronto was given one recommendation by the CFL, and it was "to next time, put everything on paper."
The possibility of Kelly appealing the league's suspension was broached to Clemons, but he wouldn't commit to an organizational stance on that scenario. Any appeal by Kelly's camp would theoretically force arbitration and allow him to remain with the team for football activities. Clemons told the media gathering that the Argos will decide what action to take if that scenario arises.
If Kelly adheres to the suspension ruling, he could return in mid-season when the Argos host Saskatchewan on Aug. 22. But to get to that point, he must undergo assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counseling. Both must be completed to the league's satisfaction if he wants to be reinstated. The CFL reserves the right to modify his discipline.
When asked about the team's plans at quarterback without Kelly. Pinball was only willing to discuss present matters.
Clemons touched on the subject of accountability within the Argonauts organization on this matter by laying the blame on himself.
"If you want to blame someone, I'm the guy," he said. "If that's anybody, it's me because I'm the boss."
