October 30, 2021
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrel Anthony (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Michigan State Spartans cornerback Chester Kimbrough (12) during the second quarter on Oct. 30.

Live Scores: No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State Meet in Big Ten Showdown

Plus, Wisconsin hosts No. 9 Iowa, No. 17 Pittsburgh looks to stay undefeated in the ACC against Miami.

MLB Has Lost the Thrill of Its Star Starting Pitchers

In World Series Game 3, Atlanta pulled Ian Anderson after five no-hit innings vs. the Astros. Incessant bullpen use is robbing MLB of classic performances.

Trade Deadline Primer: Buyers, Sellers, Dream Deals

Here's a look at which teams should be busy between now and Tuesday, which players could be on the move and a few of our favorite pairings.

Get to Know Michigan WR Andrel Anthony

UFC 267 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Bears' Nagy Won't Coach Halloween 49ers Game Due to COVID-19

Mathieu: Chiefs May Have 'One of The Most Toxic Fan Bases'

Ohio State, Oregon Among Top Visit Destinations for CFB Recruits in Week 9

Braves Defeat Astros Behind Stellar Pitching Performance

Braves Honor Henry Aaron's Family In Pregame Tribute

Report: Part-Owner of Dodgers in Talks to Buy NWSL's Spirit

Taylor Lewan Says Wolverines Will Beat Spartans in Rivalry

Nets Owner: Irving Must Be Vaxxed to Play With NY's Mandate

Betting

MLB World Series Game 4 Betting Primer: Lines, Odds and Predictions

Betting

Best Bets for Week 8 in the NFL

Fantasy

Running Backs to Start and Sit This Week

Betting

UFC 267 Betting Preview: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Betting

SI Sportsbook: Check the Latest Odds and More

Atlanta Silences Dangerous Astros Lineup, Leads World Series

10-Year-Old Pepper Persley Is Setting the World Ablaze

Don't let her age fool you. The young basketball player and journalist has already made her mark in the sports world and beyond.

How One Women’s Football Team Took Control Away From the Men

In the 1970s, the Columbus Pacesetters weren’t satisfied being an afterthought or a gimmick, so they bought their franchise—and the ability to make decisions for themselves.

UFC 267: Can Glover Teixeira upset Jan Blachowicz?

What is going to be the most exciting fight at 267? Who will win the interim bantamweight title? Six questions answered ahead of Saturday's slate.

Roundtable: NBA's Early Surprises and Disappointments

Our writers weigh in on the Nets, Knicks, Lakers, Warriors and ... Miles Bridges!

As Mexico Game Nears, Uncertainty Looms for the USMNT

The U.S. faces El Tri in World Cup qualifying in two weeks, but there's a great deal of unknowns involving some of the most influential individuals on the squad.

How Leonard Fournette Found His Footing

Aaron Rodgers Can’t Get Enough of the Latest Aaron Rodgers Meme

Top Candidates for Women’s National Player of the Year

Wrestling

Paul Heyman: The Usos Are ‘Light-Years Ahead’ of Any Other Tag Team

NBA

First Week All-NBA Team: Five Biggest Standouts

Extra Mustard

Skip Bayless Made a Good Point for the First Time in His Life

College Football

Eight or 12? Inside the College Football Playoff Expansion Debate

College Basketball

Men's Mid-Major Preview: Best of the Rest

NFL

GamePlan: Trade Deadline Notes, Latest on Watson

MMA

Blachowicz Is Riding the Best Wave of His Career Into UFC 267

NFL

Mailbag: Could the Packers Trade Jordan Love?

Wrestling

Chronic Mismanagement Spelled the End for Ring of Honor

College Basketball

Preseason Top 10 Men's National Player of Year Candidates

NFL

NFL Week 8 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Wrestling

AEW Packs a Punch as ‘Dynamite’ Returns to Boston

Underrated Matt LaFleur Continues to Work Magic

Alabama's Shot of Winning Another Title May Come Down to the Secondary

Brian Flores Reiterates Dolphins' Commitment to Tua Tagovailoa

James Franklin Declares He's 'Fiercely Loyal' to Penn State

Cydnee Kinslow Details Abuse Within Gators Women's Hoops Program

Comparing Trevor Lawrence to the Other Rookie QBs

Lincoln Riley Says Sooners Are Close to Putting It All Together

2021 Basketball Preview

October 2021

2021 Football Preview

Swimsuit 2021