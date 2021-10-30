Live Scores: No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State Meet in Big Ten Showdown
Plus, Wisconsin hosts No. 9 Iowa, No. 17 Pittsburgh looks to stay undefeated in the ACC against Miami.
MLB Has Lost the Thrill of Its Star Starting Pitchers
In World Series Game 3, Atlanta pulled Ian Anderson after five no-hit innings vs. the Astros. Incessant bullpen use is robbing MLB of classic performances.
Trade Deadline Primer: Buyers, Sellers, Dream Deals
Here's a look at which teams should be busy between now and Tuesday, which players could be on the move and a few of our favorite pairings.
10-Year-Old Pepper Persley Is Setting the World Ablaze
Don't let her age fool you. The young basketball player and journalist has already made her mark in the sports world and beyond.
How One Women’s Football Team Took Control Away From the Men
In the 1970s, the Columbus Pacesetters weren’t satisfied being an afterthought or a gimmick, so they bought their franchise—and the ability to make decisions for themselves.
UFC 267: Can Glover Teixeira upset Jan Blachowicz?
What is going to be the most exciting fight at 267? Who will win the interim bantamweight title? Six questions answered ahead of Saturday's slate.
Roundtable: NBA's Early Surprises and Disappointments
Our writers weigh in on the Nets, Knicks, Lakers, Warriors and ... Miles Bridges!
As Mexico Game Nears, Uncertainty Looms for the USMNT
The U.S. faces El Tri in World Cup qualifying in two weeks, but there's a great deal of unknowns involving some of the most influential individuals on the squad.