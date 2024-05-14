Montreal Alouettes' Shawn Lemon, CFLPA File Grievance on Suspension with Training Camp Underway
The seemingly never-ending storyline that is defensive end Shawn Lemon has taken another turn with a grievance filed against the CFL and arrival at Montreal Alouettes training camp despite previously retiring.
It all started during the offseason when Lemon agreed to a new contract with the Alouettes for 2024. He reversed his decision last month and announced his retirement. The league would shortly afterwards suspend Lemon indefinitely for betting on CFL games, including one game he participated in.
The latest chapter now has Lemon and the CFLPA filing a grievance with the league over the suspension. Not only that, but Lemon has reported to Als training camp and is participating in activities.
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie commented on the situation through a statement made public on Tuesday.
“The CFL has been made aware of the CFLPA’s decision to grieve Shawn Lemon’s indefinite suspension for wagering on CFL games, including one in which he played. The CFL is disappointed that the Players' Association would challenge a decision so fundamental to the integrity of our league. The league’s rules prohibiting CFL-related gambling in 2021 were made abundantly clear to all players at the time, yet Mr. Lemon knowingly ignored those rules. The prohibition of wagering on the CFL by CFL personnel, including players, is critical to the reputation and standing of the league. The CFL will vigorously defend its position at the arbitration hearing. No further comment will be provided until a decision has been reached.”- CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie
Lemon has posted 237 tackles, 101 sacks, 30 forced fumbles and three interceptions in his CFL career. He was named as a divisional All-Star twice and won three Grey Cups, including with Montreal last season.
This appears to be only the beginning of what could be a messy situation, especially considering the CFLPA being involved. The question arises about whether fans will see Lemon on the football field when the 2024 season begins next month.
