How to Watch CFL Preseason Games for Free in USA, Canada and Worldwide

CFL+ is the home for live streaming CFL preseason games for free in Canada, the United States and internationally beginning Monday with Winnipeg at Saskatchewan.

Oct 22, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; view of a CFL game ball with a french logo on the field before
Oct 22, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; view of a CFL game ball with a french logo on the field before / David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
The CFL preseason kicks off Monday with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Fans in Canada, the United States and around the world will be able to watch that game and every other one leading into the regular season for free on CFL+.

CFL+ is the home for live streaming CFL games and events to watch live on your desktop, mobile, or tablet device. It’s free and no account is required.

How to stream:

  • Sign up by clicking on the event you want here and completing the form. You will not be asked to sign up again if you continue to watch on the same device.
  • The stream will start no later than five minutes prior to kickoff. You will not be able to pause, rewind or fast forward during the stream.
  • All CFL events and select preseason games are available to Canadian, U.S. and international fans.
  • Regular season CFL games will be available to all international fans with a portion of the 2024 season also available to U.S. fans. (Regular season games are not available to stream to Canadian fans.)
  • Details on the playoffs and 111th Grey Cup will be provided at a later date.

New this season, every game carried on CFL+ will be available on-demand for 48 hours with full DVR functionality after the final whistle, providing viewers from around the world with a window to tune into CFL action. The platform has also been upgraded for compatibility with Apple AirPlay to facilitate casting onto smart TVs more easily.

CFL PRESEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date

Away

Home

Local Time

EST

Canada

USA

International

May 20

Winnipeg

Saskatchewan

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

CFL+

CFL+

CFL+

May 25

Ottawa

Hamilton

2 p.m

2 p.m.

CFL+

CFL+

CFL+

May 25

Saskatchewan

Edmonton

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

CFL+

CFL+

CFL+

May 25

BC

Calgary

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

CFL+

CFL+

CFL+

May 25

Toronto

Montreal

7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

CFL+/RDS

CFL+

CFL+

May 31

Hamilton

Toronto

7 p.m.

7 p.m.

CFL+

CFL+

CFL+

May 31

Montreal

Ottawa

7 p.m.

7 p.m.

TSN/RDS

CFL+

CFL+

May 31

Calgary

Winnipeg

7:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

CFL+

CFL+

CFL+

May 31

Edmonton

BC

7 p.m.

10 p.m.

TSN

CFL+

CFL+

Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.

