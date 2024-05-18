How to Watch CFL Preseason Games for Free in USA, Canada and Worldwide
The CFL preseason kicks off Monday with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Fans in Canada, the United States and around the world will be able to watch that game and every other one leading into the regular season for free on CFL+.
CFL+ is the home for live streaming CFL games and events to watch live on your desktop, mobile, or tablet device. It’s free and no account is required.
How to stream:
- Sign up by clicking on the event you want here and completing the form. You will not be asked to sign up again if you continue to watch on the same device.
- The stream will start no later than five minutes prior to kickoff. You will not be able to pause, rewind or fast forward during the stream.
- All CFL events and select preseason games are available to Canadian, U.S. and international fans.
- Regular season CFL games will be available to all international fans with a portion of the 2024 season also available to U.S. fans. (Regular season games are not available to stream to Canadian fans.)
- Details on the playoffs and 111th Grey Cup will be provided at a later date.
New this season, every game carried on CFL+ will be available on-demand for 48 hours with full DVR functionality after the final whistle, providing viewers from around the world with a window to tune into CFL action. The platform has also been upgraded for compatibility with Apple AirPlay to facilitate casting onto smart TVs more easily.
CFL PRESEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Date
Away
Home
Local Time
EST
Canada
USA
International
May 20
Winnipeg
Saskatchewan
2 p.m.
4 p.m.
CFL+
CFL+
CFL+
May 25
Ottawa
Hamilton
2 p.m
2 p.m.
CFL+
CFL+
CFL+
May 25
Saskatchewan
Edmonton
2 p.m.
4 p.m.
CFL+
CFL+
CFL+
May 25
BC
Calgary
2 p.m.
4 p.m.
CFL+
CFL+
CFL+
May 25
Toronto
Montreal
7:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
CFL+/RDS
CFL+
CFL+
May 31
Hamilton
Toronto
7 p.m.
7 p.m.
CFL+
CFL+
CFL+
May 31
Montreal
Ottawa
7 p.m.
7 p.m.
TSN/RDS
CFL+
CFL+
May 31
Calgary
Winnipeg
7:30 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
CFL+
CFL+
CFL+
May 31
Edmonton
BC
7 p.m.
10 p.m.
TSN
CFL+
CFL+
