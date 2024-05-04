Alabama Basketball Forward Invited to NBA G League Elite Camp
Alabama basketball's Jarin Stevenson is one of 44 prospects invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago. The impressive freshman entered his name into the NBA Draft, but did not get invited to the combine like teammate Mark Sears.
Stevenson will have an opportunity to compete in Chicago in front of scouts, general managers and more. Those who stand out at the G League Elite Camp can earn a combine invitation.
The reclassified wing averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while playing 16.6 minutes in each contest. Stevenson scored 19 points in the Crimson Tide's Elite 8 matchup against the Clemson Tigers to propel the program to its first Final Four.
Other SEC players invited to the G League Elite Camp include Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., Missouri's Sean East, Ole Miss's Allen Flanigan and Kentucky's Ugonna Onyenso.