Alabama Baseball Week 11 Rankings Update
It was a productive week for the Alabama baseball team, culminating in the Crimson Tide's first road series win in league play. The team is now up to nine SEC wins in 2024 after taking two of three from Ole Miss on the road at Swayze Field.
Alabama (28-16, 9-12 SEC) won the first game of the series 12-0 in run-rule fashion. The Rebels took the encore by a final score of 9-8 last Friday, then fell to the Crimson Tide 10-3 in the rubber game. Freshman left-hander Zane Adams dominated with a line of seven innings and three runs, two of which came in the eighth inning when the game was largely out of doubt. Entering the weekend, Alabama was ranked No. 23 in the D1Baseball poll, and stood pat following a 3-1 week.
Last week's slate also included a midweek win against Samford at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. In that contest, Alabama scored 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning and won 14-5. The Bulldogs escaped the run rule, but the Crimson Tide was able to snap its midweek skid. That's especially promising for the players because the next midweek test is against a Troy team which just swept Coastal Carolina clean out of the D1Baseball rankings.
No. 16 Mississippi State' the Crimson Tide's opponent this coming weekend in Starkville, Miss., entered the poll this week on the strength of a road series win against then-No. 11 Vanderbilt. In 2022, the previous time Alabama traveled to Dudy Noble Field, it was a down-to-the-wire series that took extra innings to decide game one and saw game two end in walk-off fashion. The Crimson Tide only won the third game in that set.
First pitch in this weekend's series is set for 6 p.m. CT on Friday, followed by afternoon games on Saturday (2 p.m. CT) and Sunday (1 p.m. CT). Alabama's series against Ole Miss ran from Thursday through Saturday, but the Crimson Tide has no midweek this week, affording the team a measure of rest as it enters one of the toughest environments in the conference.