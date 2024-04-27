Alabama Defensive Lineman Justin Eboigbe Drafted By Los Angeles Chargers
Alabama added to its total number of drafted players in the fourth round on Saturday, as defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 105th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Eboigbe is the seventh player to be selected from Alabama's 2023 SEC championship-winning team, joining first rounders JC Latham (Titans), Dallas Turner (Vikings), and Terrion Arnold (Lions), second rounders Kool-Aid McKinstry (Saints) and Chris Braswell (Buccaneers), third rounder Jermaine Burton (Bengals)
Eboigbe spent five seasons at Alabama, seeing playing time dating all the way back to the 2019 season. He helped Alabama win a national championship in 2020, and was named a first team All-SEC performer this past season.
Player Info
- Jersey: No. 92
- Position: Defensive end
- DOB: April 9, 2001
- Hometown: Forest Park, Georgia
- High School: Forest Park
- Recruiting Class: 2019
- Recruiting class ranking: Consensus 4-star, No. 62 overall, No. 5 strong-side defensive end, No. 10 player in Georgia
Accomplishments
Recorded 64 tackles in 2023, ranking fourth on the Alabama team. Ranked second on the team in tackles for loss, totaling 11.5 for -50 yards. Ranked third on the team in sacks, recording 7 for the season, while adding 4 quarterback hurries and 1 pass breakup. Recorded his lone career interception in the 2020 home win over Georgia.
- 2023 First Team All-SEC (coaches)
- 2023 Second Team All-SEC (AP)
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-4
Weight: 297 pounds
Hand: 9 3/4 inches
Arm: 33 3/8 inches
40-yard dash: 5.18 seconds
10-yard split: 1.8 seconds
Vertical jump: 28 inches