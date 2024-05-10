EA Sports College Football and NFL Rookie Minicamp on The Joe Gaither Show
It's finally Friday so let's get ready for the weekend on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral".
The show opens with more Alabama basketball scheduling news as Nate Oats shows the world just how crazy he is. The Crimson Tide adds a home-and-home series with one of last year's Final Four teams and one of the best programs in the Big 10.
We move right into the latest news surrounding the EA Sports College Football 25 video game. One of the covers was revealed today and there was quite a discussion about the merrit of several of the athletes on the cover. Let's talk about the three guys who have the biggest question marks and try to decide why they were chosen for the return of the franchise.
The football talk continues as NFL rookie minicamp began today throughout the league. Each of Alabama's first round picks were in action with their respective franchises on Friday. We highlight each new jersey number selected and set some expectations for the two defenders Dallas Turner and Terrion Arnold.
The program then goes off the rails based on comments that Hugh Freeze made to "The Next Round Live" this week. Freeze revealed the SEC football coaches and Greg Sankey are all in a group text chat and so we start to daydream about the roles each coach plays in the group.
The show finishes up on the baseball diamond as Alabama is hosting its final series of the year in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. What does the Crimson Tide need to do in order to get back into the discussion to host an NCAA Regional round?
