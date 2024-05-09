Roll Call, May 9, 2024: Birmingham Stallions Announce Alabama Autograph Event As A.J. McCarron Returns This Weekend
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is well into its offseason, but that doesn't mean quality football isn't being played in the state. On Saturday the United Football League's Birmingham Stallions will host the St. Louis Battlehawks at 3 p.m. CT.
The Battlehawks are led by three-time national champion A.J. McCarron at quarterback and along with the Stallions are one of the top teams in the UFL. This weekend's game is expected to draw a significant crowd as McCarron returns to his home state. On Wednesday the Stallions announced an autograph event before the game featuring legendary former Alabama players.
Antonio Langham, Bobby Humphrey, David Palmer and Trent Richardson will be on the South Terrace of Protective Stadium at 2 p.m. to sign autographs and meet the fans.
McCarron is second in the league in passing yards this season with 1,305 yards with 13 touchdowns to go with it. He brings his division leading 5-1 Battlehawks to play the 6-0 division leading Stallions in the state of Alabama for the first time since his college days.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field - SEC Championships, Gainsville, Fla.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball - LSU 3, Alabama 2 /14 innings
- Women's Golf - 10th Place at the NCAA Cle Elum Regional
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama rowing team is ranked No. 18 in the Pocock Collegiate Rowing Coaches Associations week eight rankings. It's the second consecutive week in the rankings for the Crimson Tide.
- Three former Alabama golfers will play in this weekend's Wells Fargo Championship. Justin Thomas tees off at 10 a.m. CT, Lee Hoges tees off at 10:55 a.m. CT and Nick Dunlap tees off at 12:01 p.m. CT. Coverage of the round can be seen on the Golf Chanel beginning at 2 p.m. CT
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 114 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 9, 1929: Wallace Wade and officials at WAPI Radio in Birmingham announced that the Crimson Tide coach would have a weekly show discussing Southern Conference Football, beginning in June and running through the season. WAPI was jointly owned by the university, Alabama Women's College and Alabama Polytechnic College.
May 9, 1990: Former Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen was born in Lambert, Miss.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“For me, it’s important. It’s just like a relationship with a girl. You don’t trust her, you’re not going to be with her. If I don’t trust the guy beside me, then I don’t want to be playing beside him. Bottom line.” — Anthony Steen on the importance of chemistry on the offensive line