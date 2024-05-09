How to Watch: Alabama Baseball vs. LSU Tigers
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team plays its last regular-season series of the year at home this weekend as the team welcomes the LSU Tigers to Sewell-Thomas Stadium for a three-game series starting on Friday.
The defending national champion has struggled since the start of conference play this season and has a 5-9 road record, but looks to be playing its baseball of the year as the team took two out of three against the then-No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies over the weekend and has won its last three series.
The Crimson Tide, on the other hand, has dominated at home this year, winning big series against No. 1 Tennessee, No. 5 Arkansas, and No. 13 South Carolina, as well as a win against the No. 3 Aggies and has a 20-7 home record.
In the SEC standings, Alabama is currently No. 4 in the SEC West and No. 9 overall with the tiebreaker against Florida, while LSU is narrowly behind at No. 5 in the West and No. 11 overall. With just two more weekends of regular season play, both teams are trying to keep their Hoover chances alive.
Neither team has announced its weekend rotation, but Alabama is expected to go with Greg Farone on Friday, Zane Adams on Saturday, and Ben Hess on Sunday while LSU is expected to start Gage Jump on Friday, Luke Holman on Saturday, and Nate Ackenhausen on Sunday.
Here is all the information for the series:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (30-18, 10-14) and LSU Tigers (32-18, 9-15).
When:
Friday, May 10 at 6 p.m. CT.
Saturday, May 11 at 4 p.m. CT.
Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m. CT.
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: SEC Network+.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM. Roger Hoover will be on the call.
Last Outing, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated the No. 21 Troy Trojans on Tuesday night 7-6 in its last midweek game of the year.
Last Outing, LSU: The Tigers defeated Northwestern State at home 6-5 on Tuesday night for the team’s last midweek game of the year.
Last Meeting: The last time the two programs met was in a three-game series in Baton Rouge, La., from April 28-30, 2023. The Tigers swept the Crimson Tide 8-6, 12-8, and 13-11.