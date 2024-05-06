DaShawn Jones, Cliff Omoruyi and a Sick Bama Baseball Team on The Joe Gaither Show
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program got a big win in the transfer portal after missing out on several cornerbacks. "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" discusses DaShawn Jones and what he'll bring to the defensive backfield, as well as Cliff Omoruyi's commitment to the basketball team and then rounds out with our friend Will Miller to talk some Alabama baseball.
The show opens with Jones as he fills a unique need for the Alabama defense. Why did it take so long to find a cornerback to come into the program? What are Jones' skillsets on the football field and how might he fit into the program?
Next we dive into even bigger news as Alabama basketball secured the biggest, literally, transfer on the market in Omoruyi. How bad would it have looked if Preston Murphy hadn't secured Omoruyi after all the noise he made on social media? Is Alabama the favorites to win the national championship now that it has its rim protector?
Before we welcome Miller to talk baseball we hit on the final Alabama football scholarship spot. There are two athletes that have been connected to the program over the last few days, but they play different positions. Which transfer is more important to head coach Kalen DeBoer?
Finally Miller enters the program to talk about the Crimson Tide's challenging baseball series with the Mississippi State Bulldogs over the weekend. Alabama went 1-2 in Starkville, but was that impressive considering the circumstances the team faced? We highlight the weekend and the last two weeks of the year as the Crimson Tide needs to do some work if the program is to host an NCAA Regional for the second straight year.
