Former Alabama Guard Aaron Estrada Invited to G League Elite Camp
Former Alabama guard Aaron Estrada was invited to the G League Elite Camp on Monday, per ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony.
"NEWS: Alabama's Aaron Estrada has been invited to the G League Elite Camp, a source told ESPN," DraftExpress (Givony) posted on X (formerly known as Twitter. "Estrada was a two-time CAA player of the year at Hofstra and helped guide Alabama to the NCAA Final Four."
Estrada declared for the NBA Draft on April 16 after playing college basketball for five years at four different schools.
At 23 years old and a fifth-year college player, Estrada was the oldest player on the Alabama team. He was able to be a leader and a mentor to many of the younger players, with the Crimson Tide rostering five freshmen who had never played college basketball before.
Estrada finished the season as Alabama's second-leading scorer, averaging 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game on the season. He had a plentiful amount of notable performances, including a triple-double against Ole Miss, only the third player in Alabama history to do so. But his impact on the team went further than just his ability to stuff the stat sheet.
A native of Woodbury, New Jersey, Estrada began his career at in-state St. Peter's. He only spent one season with the Peacocks before transferring up to high-major, landing at Oregon for his sophomore season. He didn't stick in Eugene, playing only nine games and averaging less than 15 minutes a game.
He then went back down to the mid-major level to Hofstra, and not only found his footing, but thrived, being named the CAA player of the year two consecutive seasons playing for the Pride. Thanks to an extra COVID year, Estrada entered the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility and landed in Tuscaloosa, hoping to do something he'd never done before, play in the NCAA Tournament.