Kalen DeBoer Confident in Center Position Despite James Brockermeyer’s Transfer
The Alabama Crimson Tide, like most programs in college football, dealt with roster turnover throughout the offseson. The Crimson Tide saw starting center Seth McLaughlin enter the transfer portal shortly after the season came to an end at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines, leaving a significant hole in the middle of the Alabama offensive line.
New head coach Kalen DeBoer filled that hole with a familiar face in Washington center Parker Brailsford, however his transition to Tuscaloosa hasn't exactly been smooth. Brailsford transferred from Washington to Alabama in the winter window, but never took part in spring practice as he dealt with a personal issue.
Brailsfords absence opened the door for James Brockermeyer to start at center throughout spring practice. Brockermeyer played well in Alabama's A-Day, but decided to enter the transfer portal and return to his home state and enroll at TCU, once again leaving the Crimson Tide with question marks in the middle.
“Yeah I mean every player’s got their reasons for wanting to kind of test the waters and check things out. I appreciate talking more about our guys on our team, but we’ll always have nothing but respect for him [Brockermeyer] and the efforts he’s put into our program, just like every other player who’s poured all they have into it. I think we’ll have some guys within our team that can bridge that gap that is left and I think we’ll be just fine,” said DeBoer on Wednesday.
DeBoer continued to express confidence in Brailsford and his return to the program once the summer exercises begin but also said that there were a few roster spots left to finalize.
"As guys have entered [the transfer portal portal] we’ve continued to tweak and adjust our plan, but I think we’re right where we want to be in getting close to kind of finalizing these last couple spots on the team,” said DeBoer.