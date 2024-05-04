Live Updates: No. 23 Alabama Baseball at No. 16 Mississippi State (Game 2)
The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (28-17, 9-13) baseball team looks to even the series against the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (31-15, 13-9) on Saturday afternoon at The Dude.
The Bulldogs took Game 1 in dominant fashion 12-3. Mississippi State scored at least one run in five of the seven innings played, including two multi-run innings. Alabama starter Greg Farone went three innings and gave up seven runs, while Coulson Buchanan entered in relief and gave up six runs on six hits. The Crimson Tide scored all its runs in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from Gage Miller, an RBI double by Justin Lebron, and an RBI single by Kade Snell.
Left-handed pitcher Zane Adams (4-2, 4.43 ERA) will start on the mound for the Crimson Tide. The freshman has primarily been used as the Sunday starter, however was moved up in the rotation for this series. In his 44.2 innings pitched, Adams has allowed 45 hits, 27 runs (22 earned), walked 15 batters, and struck out 31.
As for the lineup, third baseman Gage Miller will lead off for the Crimson Tide, followed by left fielder Ian Petrutz, shortstop Justin Lebron, designated hitter Kade Snell, catcher Mac Guscette, second baseman Bryce Eblin, right fielder William Hamiter, shortstop Will Portera, and first baseman Max Grant will bat in the nine hole.
For the Bulldogs, right-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (6-1, 3.79 ERA) will start on the mound. In his 59.1 innings pitched, the sophomore has allowed 44 hits, 25 runs (all earned), walked 24 batters, and struck out 80.
At the plate, left fielder Bryce Chance will lead off for Mississippi State, followed by shortstop David Mershon, right fielder Dakota Jordan, first baseman Hunter Hines, center fielder Connor Hujsak, designated hitter Amani Larry, third baseman Logan Kohler, second baseman Ethan Pulliam, and catcher Johnny Long batting in the nine hole.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Top 9:
- Mason Swinney flies out to end the game. Mississippi State 8, Alabama 1.
- Max Grant grounds out.
- Will Portera flies out.
- William Hamiter hits a leadoff double.
Bottom 8:
- David Mershon grounds out to end the inning. Mississippi State 8, Alabama 1.
- Bryce Chance hits an RBI double. Mississippi State 8, Alabama 1.
- Johnny Long draws a four-pitch walk.
- Nate Chester grounds out.
- Logan Kohler hits a solo home run. Mississippi State 7, Alabama 1.
- Mississippi State's Amani Larry flies out.
Top 8:
- Bryce Eblin pops up. Mississippi State 6, Alabama 1.
- Mac Guscette pops up.
- Kade Snell exits the game and Luke Vaughn, who came into the game in the seventh in place of Ian Petrutz, will hit for Snell. Vaughn flies out.
Bottom 7:
- Connor Hujsak pops up to end the inning. Mississippi State 6, Alabama 1.
- Hunter Hines pops up.
- Dakota Jordan flies out.
- Ian Petrutz exits the game and is replaced by Luke Vaughn.
- Mississippi State's David Mershon gets hit by a pitch.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Austin Morris comes into the game in relief of Tyler Fay.
Top 7:
- Justin Lebron lines out to end the top half of the inning. Mississippi State 6, Alabama 1.
- Ian Petrutz hits a two-out double.
- Mason Swinney strikes out looking.
- Max Grant strikes out looking.
Bottom 6:
- Bryce Chance flies out to end the inning. Mississippi State 6, Alabama 1.
- Johnny Long hits an RBI single. Mississippi State 6, Alabama 1.
- Kohler is thrown out attempting to steal, Larry advances to third.
- Ethan Pulliam gets hit in the helmet by a pitch but is called a strike. Pulliam exits the game and Nate Chester comes into pinch hit and strikes out looking.
- Logan Kohler hits an RBI single. Mississippi State 5, Alabama 1.
- Amani Larry reaches on a fielder's choice, Hujsak advances to third.
- Mississippi State's Connor Hujsak hits a single, advances to second on a passed ball.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Tyler Fay comes into the game in relief of Zane Adams.
Top 6:
- Will Portera flies out. Mississippi State 4, Alabama 1.
- William Hamiter strikes out swinging.
- Bryce Eblin hits a single.
- Mac Guscette flies out.
Bottom 5:
- Hunter Hines grounds out to end the inning. Mississippi State 4, Alabama 1.
- Mershon steals third.
- Dakota Jordan draws a walk, Mershon advances to second.
- David Mershon hits a two-out single.
- Bryce Chance grounds out.
- Mississippi State's Johnny Long grounds out.
Top 5:
- Kade Snell lines out to end the top half of the inning. Mississippi State 4, Alabama 1.
- Justin Lebron strikes out looking.
- Ian Petrutz flies out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 4:
- Ethan Pulliam flies out to end the inning. Mississippi State 4, Alabama 1.
- Logan Kohler strikes out swinging.
- Amani Larry hits a sacrifice fly. Mississippi State 4, Alabama 1.
- Connor Hujsak reaches on a fielding error by Will Portera, Hines advances to third.
- Hines advances to second on a wild pitch.
- Mississippi State's Hunter Hines draws a leadoff walk.
Top 4:
- Gage Miller strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Mississippi State 3, Alabama 1.
- Max Grant fouls out.
- Will Portera gets hit by a pitch, Hamiter advances to second.
- William Hamiter hits a single.
- Bryce Eblin grounds out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 3:
- Dakota Jordan strikes out looking to end the inning. Mississippi State 3, Alabama 1.
- David Mershon hits a two-run home run. Mississippi State 3, Alabama 1.
- Bryce Chance hits an RBI single. Alabama 1, Mississippi State 1.
- Johnny Long flies out.
- Ethan Pulliam grounds out.
- Mississippi State's Logan Kohler hits a leadoff double.
Top 3:
- Mac Guscette lines out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 1, Mississippi State 0.
- Kade Snell hits a single, Lebron advances to second.
- Justin Lebron hits a two-out single.
- Ian Petrutz is thrown out at first base.
- Gage Miller strikes out looking for the first out of the inning.
- Max Grant hits a solo home run to center field. Alabama 1, Mississippi State 0.
Bottom 2:
- Larry is thrown out attempting to steal second to end the inning. Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0.
- Amani Larry draws a two-out walk.
- Connor Hujsak flies out.
- Mississippi State's Hunter Hines strikes out swinging.
Top 2:
- Will Portera fouls out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0.
- William Hamiter hits a single, Guscette advances to third.
- Bryce Eblin strikes out swinging.
- Mac Guscette gets hit by a pitch.
- Kade Snell strikes out swinging for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 1:
- Dakota Jordan strikes out swinging to end the inning. Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0.
- David Mershon grounds out.
- Mississippi State's Bryce Chance lines out. Justin Lebron, who is playing in center field this afternoon, makes a diving catch for the out.
Top 1:
- Justin Lebron grounds into a double play to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0.
- Ian Petrutz reaches first base after being hit by a pitch.
- Gage Miller thrown out at first.
Pregame:
- First pitch is set for 2:02 p.m. CT.