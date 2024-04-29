The Mustache Is Back in Tuscaloosa on The Joe Gaither Show
It was a big weekend full of transactions for both the Alabama football and basketball programs. Let's conclude the NFL draft and talk about the newest members of the Alabama basketball and football programs on the Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral".
We open the show by talking about the seven Alabama football players drafted in rounds two through seven in the NFL draft. Each player drafted landed in spots that can accentuate their talents, but who of the seven will have the best career? The Crimson Tide saw kicker Will Reichard drafted in the sixth round and safety Jaylen Key taken with the final pick. We point out the significance of each pick as they both complete different aspects of Nick Saban's legacy.
The program moves from the NFL draft into college basketball roster management. Alabama basketball received great news as LaBaron Philon announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide over the weekend, but was Monday's news even bigger?
After talking hoops the show flips back to football as Alabama added a defensive back on Monday morning. Who is Kameron Howard and how will he fit into this Crimson Tide defense? Does Howard's commitment complicate matters with former Arizona State cornerback Ed Woods?
