Bama Central

Report: Alabama Safety Peyton Woodyard Enters Transfer Portal

Peyton Woodyard originally committed to Alabama in August 2023 after flipping from Georgia.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama safety Peyton Woodyard entered the transfer portal with a do not contact tag on Monday, per On3 Recruiting's Pete Nakos.

He's the third Crimson Tide player to transfer in the spring window, as he joins redshirt sophomore offensive lineman James Brockermeyer and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry.

Oddly enough, Alabama was able to add a safety from the transfer portal earlier on Monday in Charlotte freshman Kameron Howard. Additionally, two other pure safeties are in Alabama's 2024 class, including Red Morgan and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Back on August 8, 2023, Woodyard, from St. John Bosco in California, took to his social media to announce he was forgoing his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs and instead choosing to roll with the Tide.

Alabama initially offered Woodyard a scholarship in June of 2021 after a strong performance in a Tuscaloosa summer camp. He had committed to Georgia in January of this year but continued to take visits to colleges. Woodyard was at the Capstone at the end of June for an official visit and ultimately has decided to play for Alabama.

Woodyard was an early enrollee, as he participated in bowl practices with Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Michigan at the Rose Bowl. But will now look to begin his college career elsewhere, as he will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Woodyard was a 4-star recruit and the consensus No. 128 player in the 2024 class, along with being the No. 7 safety in the nation and No. 10 prospect in California.

This story will updated.

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver

HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.