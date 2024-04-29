Report: Alabama Safety Peyton Woodyard Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama safety Peyton Woodyard entered the transfer portal with a do not contact tag on Monday, per On3 Recruiting's Pete Nakos.
He's the third Crimson Tide player to transfer in the spring window, as he joins redshirt sophomore offensive lineman James Brockermeyer and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry.
Oddly enough, Alabama was able to add a safety from the transfer portal earlier on Monday in Charlotte freshman Kameron Howard. Additionally, two other pure safeties are in Alabama's 2024 class, including Red Morgan and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Back on August 8, 2023, Woodyard, from St. John Bosco in California, took to his social media to announce he was forgoing his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs and instead choosing to roll with the Tide.
Alabama initially offered Woodyard a scholarship in June of 2021 after a strong performance in a Tuscaloosa summer camp. He had committed to Georgia in January of this year but continued to take visits to colleges. Woodyard was at the Capstone at the end of June for an official visit and ultimately has decided to play for Alabama.
Woodyard was an early enrollee, as he participated in bowl practices with Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Michigan at the Rose Bowl. But will now look to begin his college career elsewhere, as he will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Woodyard was a 4-star recruit and the consensus No. 128 player in the 2024 class, along with being the No. 7 safety in the nation and No. 10 prospect in California.
This story will updated.