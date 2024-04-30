Roll Call, April 30, 2024: Alabama Lands Coveted Secondary Transfer
On Monday, Alabama bolstered its secondary by securing a commitment from Charlotte transfer Kameron Howard. In his freshman season, Howard participated in 12 games, starting two, and amassed 38 tackles, one pass breakup, and two interceptions.
Howard joins the Crimson Tide as the third transfer this spring, joining offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor from Iowa and Graham Nicholson, a Lou Groza Award-winning kicker from Miami-Ohio. The spring transfer window is set to close on Tuesday.
Standing at 5-foot-11 and 189-pounds, the talented safety will strengthen a key position for Alabama, which was left vulnerable after several players entered the NFL Draft and following the retirement of head coach Nick Saban in January.
Did you notice?
- Alabama forward Grant Nelson has announced on various social media platforms that he will return for the 2024-25 season.
- With the New Orleans Pelicans' elimination by the Oklahoma City Thunder, former Alabama forward Herb Jones' stint as the last Crimson Tide player in the 2024 NBA Playoffs has concluded.
- Cliff Omoruyi, a 6-foot-11 forward transfer from Rutgers, finished his official visit to Alabama on Monday. Omoruyi is a high-priority recruit, and securing his commitment could be a significant addition for the Crimson Tide, provided lead recruiter and assistant coach Preston Murphy and his team can finalize the deal.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 123 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 30, 1985: Emanuel King was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
April 30, 1988: Robert Lester was born in Foley, Ala.
April 30, 2012: Billy Neighbors died in Huntsville, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Don't talk too much or too soon." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
