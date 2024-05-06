Alabama Baseball Takes Series Finale in Starkville: Roll Call, May 6, 2024
It took one of the gutsiest efforts of the season, but the No. 23 Alabama baseball team was able to win its series finale against No. 16 Mississippi State on Sunday. After battling illness, which befell coaches and players alike all weekend, the Crimson Tide took a 10-5 result over the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State won the first two, and in the series' second game, Alabama was missing three starters when things got underway and three more left during the game. That day's starter, freshman Zane Adams, did all he could. Sunday starter Ben Hess stepped up and, paced by a strong breaking ball, delivered four strong innings. Max Grant hit a home run in two consecutive games.
It's been a challenge for SEC teams to get wins on the road even before factoring in the adverse circumstances thrown Alabama's way for its three-game set at Dudy Noble Field. The Crimson Tide's next challenge is a road midweek against Troy, before a weekend series at home against LSU. The Tigers will bring old friends Luke Holman and Kade Woods to Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: NCAA Regionals in Cle Elum, Wash.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: defeated No. 16 Mississippi State, 10-5.
Did You Notice?
- There was some pretty big transfer news on the Alabama men's basketball front Sunday morning. Clifford Omoruyi, a Rutgers transfer, has committed to the Crimson Tide.
- Former Alabama pitcher David Robertson got the save Sunday in the Texas Rangers' 3-2, extra-innings win over the Kansas City Royals. Kansas City has started off hot. Robertson pitched one inning and recorded a strikeout.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 117 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 6, 1958: Don McNeal was born in Atmore, Ala. He was an All-American defensive back on the 1979 national championship team, who ended up playing in two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.
- May 6, 1963: After the multi-million dollar lawsuits by coaches Paul W. “Bear” Bryant and Wally Butts, Curtis Publishing, which owned The Saturday Evening Post, released figures it lost $19 million that year.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“He was the kind of player Coach Bryant loved because he was first class,”—Jeremiah Castille on Don McNeal
