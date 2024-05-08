Roll Call, May 8, 2024: Herb Jones Finishes Fifth in NBA Defensive Player of the Year
The New Orleans Pelicans season came to an end at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Pelicans were swept after advancing through the play-in games after a year that saw them improve their win total by seven games and return to post season.
As the playoffs continue the NBA is announcing its regular season awards and on Tuesday the league honored Minnesota Timberwolves forward Rudy Gobert as the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Former Alabama and current New Orleans Pelicans wing Herb Jones finished fifth in voting, behind Gobert, Victor Wembanyama, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis.
Jones finished the year with 76 games played, averaging 1.4 steals and .8 blocks per game totaling 105 steals and 62 blocks.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: NCAA Regionals in Cle Elum, Wash.
- Softball: vs. LSU, 10 a.m. CT, SEC Tournament, SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's golf: 11th place after Round 2 of the NCAA Regionals.
- Baseball: Alabama 7, Troy 6
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 115 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 8, 1965: A crowd of 1,300 turned out for the official dedication of Paul Bryant Hall, the home of the Alabama football team. University president Dr. Frank Rose presided over the ceremony, naming the building that was completed in 1963. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The only feeling better than playing for the national title in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, is being in Tuscaloosa on January 2 to celebrate winning it.” — defensive lineman Byron Braggs